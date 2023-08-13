PACTOLA RESERVOIR, S.D. - Boating or going to the lake during the summer is a must for most, and individuals from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office are there to make sure everyone is safe. Every summer weekend you'll see the sheriff's office on our lakes.
Their goals? Keeping folks safe on our water ways, enforcing laws on requiring safety gear, and preventing boating under the influence.
Senior Deputy Cody Rhoden said, "A lot of what we do is focused on safety, making sure that boaters have the proper equipment, the proper safety equipment, and we're looking for people doing unsafe activities as well."
An unsafe activity includes paddle boarding with no life jacket, on or near your persons. That is the biggest thing the deputies wanted to stress, to wear a life jacket. The waters can get rough, especially if you are past the no-wake zone. You never know what will happen with the water. This summer there were at least two deaths that occurred at Pactola Reservoir, which could’ve been avoided if proper safety gear had been involved, said Deputies.
In case of an emergency with fire on the boat, preventing serious injury is a must. Making sure you have a fire extinguisher on board is what Deputies require. They also stated that your fire extinguisher should be up-to-date and not expired.
Drinking alcohol while driving a boat is a no. Just like cars, having a designed driver on the boat is not only for your safety, but others on the lake. The Deputies will charge you and give you a hefty fine. So, don’t drink and drive.
Finally, spending time on the lake is a fun experience for all, and deputies just want to make sure everyone is having a good but safe time.