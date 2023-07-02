PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has reported that a suspect was charged and is in custody after a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday evening. The stabbing took place along Highway 16 outside of Rapid City near the Keystone Wye.
Officials report that four Rapid City area individuals were driving in a Jeep Cherokee Saturday night about 10:45 p.m. and pulled over along Highway 16 near Twin Springs Road to argue outside of the vehicle. One person was then stabbed, but officials report that they were able to return to the vehicle, call 911 and started driving to a hospital.
Law enforcement reports that they were able to meet with the vehicle and begin performing CPR on 19-year-old Tyler LaForge. An ambulance also arrive and rushed him to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
After investigators interviewed witnesses, they were able to locate and arrest 20-year-old Caesar Angelo Duran of Rapid City and was charged with 2nd degree murder. Duran is now in the Pennington County Jail.
Investigators from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and Rapid City Police Department continue to investigate the homicide. In a release, officials say that the charges are merely accusations and the arrested individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.