The Pennington County Sheriff's Office has announced its new director for the IGNITE program.
Launched in May and offered to inmates of the county jail, IGNITE would provide a variety of education and employment services as well as help with substance abuse issues.
Jessica Afrank was selected from a field of more than a dozen candidates to run the program.
Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller said, “We’re very excited to bring someone with her caliber of experience and education on board. She’s gonna be able to hit the ground running, take our great ideas and thoughts and make them a reality.”
The program would combine existing services under one umbrella to make them more accessible to Pennington County inmates.
Jessica Afrank talked about plans for the program, “One of the first things that we would like to implement as part of the initiative is assessment. So, any person that is interested in the program – which we are hoping will be a great deal of people – is to assess and find out where they’re at, find out what their needs are, and build, grow from there.”
The goals of the program are to reduce inmate-to-inmate – and inmate-correctional officer violence, as well as reduce recidivism by providing the resources and skills needed to succeed once released. Afrank added, “That way when they get released, they know who their contact person may be, they know the services that can be there for them – whether that be something as getting a driver’s license, getting a job, housing – those types of things that build the foundation of their life.”
Organizations like Western Dakota Technical Institute and Rapid City Area Schools, as well as several local businesses are lending support to the program.