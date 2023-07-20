PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse plays a crucial role in helping to track and locate individuals reported as unaccounted-for across the state. According to Rapid City Police Department's Community Relations Specialist, Brendyn Medina, the criteria for being listed in the Clearinghouse are broad – anyone reported as missing to any South Dakota law enforcement agency can be placed on this statewide platform.
Medina emphasizes that each missing person case is taken seriously and assigned to a patrol resource. If the initial attempts to locate the individual are unsuccessful, the case is escalated to a detective for in-depth investigation and appropriate follow-up.
A majority of the missing persons cases that fall under the RCPD's jurisdiction are juvenile runaways that have been reported in the last two months and Medina says that can lead to difficulties.
"The unfortunate reality is that these juvenile runaways do not want to be found, and actively evade our attempts to locate them." Medina stated. "That’s why it’s incredibly important that if anyone in the public has any information they can provide about the whereabouts of anyone on this list, they get in touch our agency at 605-394-4131. We want to be able to explore every avenue we can in order to get these individuals located."
