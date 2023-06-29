PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - Pennington County has released a list of ordinances of where you may and may not set off Fireworks during this Fourth of July season. This is what they have preleased on the Pennington County Website.
"Every year law enforcement and public safety agencies are flooded with questions about fireworks. To accommodate the interest and answer questions efficiently, the Emergency Services Communication Center will again host a special line dedicated to information related to fireworks: what is legal, where, and public displays. The public may call (605) 394-2151, option 9, for answers to fireworks-related questions. You may also call ‘211 directly."
Pennington County has it's own law that applies to areas not under another ordinance.
"Under South Dakota Codified Law 34-37-19, County resolution allows the discharge of fireworks when the grassland fire index conditions are low, moderate, high, or very high, from June 27 - July 9, 2023."
Other areas have ordinances that specify when and if fireworks may be set off. See that list below.
Fireworks Law Ordinances
