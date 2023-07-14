PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – The Department of Public Safety has reported a fatal vehicle crash that occurred one mile east of Rapid City.
Around 1:13 p.m. Friday afternoon, a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-90 and began to exit the road via the Box Elder exit. DPS reports that for an unknown reason, the car left the roadway to the right and traveled through a ditch before stopping in a small creek.
Two people were involved in the accident - an 80 year-old male was taken to Monument Health and sustained fatal injuries, and a 75 year-old female passenger who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash and all information released so far is only preliminary.