PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – According to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, an injured male hiker in his 30s from Missouri was saved after a lengthy overnight rescue to find the man and get him to the hospital.
Law enforcement received a 911 call from the injured hiker at 8:47pm on July 1. He was in the area of Castle Peak Campground near Castle Peak Road between Hill City and Rochford. He had fallen in steep terrain and had a compound leg fracture.
The reception was poor and officials were not able to get location coordinates from the 911 call. Personnel from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rochford Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Custer County SAR, along with Lawrence County Search and Rescue searched the area.
They worked through the night to locate the hiker and get him to the waiting Hill City Ambulance. Black Hills Life Flight landed on South Rochford Road around 4 a.m. he was taken by helicopter to Monument Hospital.
Patrol Lieutenant Dave Switzer asks hikers and climbers to take safety precautions to prevent tragedy. “If you’re hiking or climbing, stay on designated trails. Hike with a friend. If you hike alone, make sure you have an emergency communication system other than a cell phone, like an emergency beacon.” Switzer continues, “This is another example of our strong partnerships between local and federal agencies and thankfully we saved a life.”