PENNINGTON COUNTY - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released the following information on the secure status alert at East Middle School:
"East Middle and Valley View Elementary Schools in the Rapid City Area School District went into secure status for about 30 minutes at 1:36pm, Monday, August 28, 2023.
A Pennington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at East was told that a student had brought a knife to school. Until everything was verified both schools went into secure status.
A male juvenile was located and arrested. He faces charges of aggravated assault, disturbance of a school and possession of a weapon at school.
Secure status was lifted without incident. No one was injured. No other information will be released on this matter involving a juvenile."