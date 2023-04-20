The southbound lane of North Deadwood Avenue north of Gustafson Builders to Tatanka Road to be closed to through traffic starting April 24. In a tweet published by the City of Rapid City on Thursday, April 20 it was stated that the project will last through May 1.
