RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Stevens seniors Zack Williams, Ryan Gaughan and Gracin Larson have all had successful high school athletic careers.

Now the three are hoping to have that same kind of success at the next level.

Zack Williams, Metropolitan State University, Soccer

Zack Williams signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Williams holds several school records including the most career goals with 58.

In fact, he scored a record six goals in one game back in 2020.

Williams is also a three-time nominee for Gatorade Player of the Year.

Plus, he earned All-State First Team honors for three years in a row.

Williams will be competing in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

"There was a couple of options I had," said Zack Williams. "But the coach Nick (Kirchhof), from his background and his experience. He coached at Stanford a couple of years ago. He also won a national championship in college as a striker. Having him as a coach that's kind of in my shoes or went through my shoes as a striker, will really help with my progress in becoming the best striker I can be."

Ryan Gaughan, Culver-Stockton College, Soccer

Ryan Gaughan plans to play soccer next year at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

Gaughan set the career assist record at Stevens High School with 19.

Plus, Gaughan helped the Raiders win the state title last fall and he was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

Gaughan plans to major in business.

"So I basically decided to sign with them because I felt the coach really connected with me as a person and what he wants out of me," said Ryan Gaughan. "Obviously, the campus is beautiful. That always can hook somebody. So that hooked me a little bit. I just felt it was a good match."

Gracin Larson, Ashland University, Women's Swimming

Gracin Larson signed a letter of intent last week to compete in women's swimming at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

Larson currently holds several different records for the GREAT Swim Team.

Larson was an all-around swimmer while she competed for the club team.

But she expects to compete in the mid-distance races at Ashland University.

"When I took my initial visit to Ashland, the college coaches took their time out of their day to show me around the campus instead of having a fellow swimmer," said Gracin Larson. "During that time I had an instant connection with them. They're goofy and I'm a goofy person so I connected with them really well."