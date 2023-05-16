RAPID CITY, S.D. - National Travel & Tourism Week might be over, but you have to check out this photos courtesy of Travel South Dakota. These attractions across South Dakota were lit in red to celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week. Which one is your favorite?
Paint the town red! Check out these famous South Dakota landmarks lit up for National Travel & Tourism Week
