ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. - An Airman who was on active duty at Ellsworth Air Force Base tragically drowned on June 24 at Pactola Reservoir in Pennington County, South Dakota. The individual has been identified as Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe (pronounced WAYDS BEE-SAWNT), aged 20.

Colonel Derek Oakley, the Commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, expressed his condolences, stating, "The Air Force and Ellsworth Air Force Base have lost a valued member of our family, and we offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe. We share in the sorrow experienced by his loved ones, and the loss of one of our own affects each and every one of us. Our primary focus at this time is to provide support to his family during this challenging period."

The authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.