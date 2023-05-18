While some court cases are better off going through the criminal justice system, others would better benefit from a diversion opportunity.
One of these opportunities available in Pennington County is Oyate Court, which gives people a chance to get the help they might need and aims to connect people back to their culture.
“It’s a culturally-based response to criminal conduct, and it’s a diversion opportunity, which is amazing because then someone if they successfully complete that experience, they don’t have that criminal conviction and they don’t have that on their record to carry on with them throughout their life,” Pennington County’s State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel said.
The work is done in partnership with Jonathan Old Horse, pastor of Woyatan Lutheran Church and Chris White Eagle, president of the Wambli Ska Society. Not only have Old Horse and White Eagle traveled across the country to share more about Oyate Court, but they’ve also had an international interest in the service.
“Not only does this program try to bring supportive services to the person who caused the harm, it’s also super important to repair damage to the victim in this situation and also the community in general,” Kim Morsching, director of diversion of Pennington County’s State’s Attorney’s Office said. “We give tools and skills to the defendant who’s involved, but we repair damage to the direct victim, and we repair the damage to the community.”
Who qualifies for Oyate Court
Not everyone is able to go through this program and not everyone is able to be a part of Oyate Court. They work with juvenile and adult offenders, and low-level cases to address in a more culturally appropriate way.
Morsching says that their plan as this program grows is to focus on young adults, 18-25.
“There are lots of studies out there that the 18- to 25-year-old group, while they're considered adults, their brain development is not like an adult,” She said. “Their brain development when faced with quick decisions, traumatic situations, reverts back to a 14-year-old prefrontal cortex brain. So, they can make some really bad choices pretty quickly. We really want to focus on those 18 to 25-year-olds, if they're looking for that community, because there's also this disenfranchisement sometimes from community. This brings them back to their community for support because a lot of young people are just looking for support and community.”
How has this helped
“One of the things that’s really important within the Native American community is connecting individuals back to their culture,” Morsching said. “So, this is a very strong way to get young people and adults to understand the importance of the culture and the importance of their connection to the community, that they need to be responsible and responsive to their culture and to their community.”
While the court does have elders, there are also community members, increasing the chance that there is someone there that can relate to what the person who committed a crime is going through and someone within that group can help them.
Some of the people also have connections with other helpful organizations in the community that can provide more assistance and support to those that need it.
Roetzel even took the time to see how it works.
“I was so impressed by the immediate wrapping around and caring for that person who obviously had a lot of things going on in their life that were impacting them in a negative way,” she said. “And all of a sudden all these doors just open of possibility for hope that they hadn’t seen before.”
Importance of having this established
“Native American people are disproportionately impacted by criminal justice response. We just know that they're victims of crime more frequently in our community, and they're arrested more frequently in our community,” Roetzel said. “What are we offering that specific population where we know there's a need that's uniquely tailored to them? It was time to get creative and really bring in services that were tailored to our Native American population.”
She also says that they partnered with great Native American service providers in the community to also impact people’s lives.
“It's really important for diversion programs to reflect the community,” Morsching said. “If I have one approach, because I have a history and I have knowledge that's come through that, the factors sort of influence me coming up. I can’t relate to, or I can't support all the different people that I see. So, it's really important to have those diverse responses because those are the ones that are going to speak to people.”
Importance of keeping it and growing it
“Any of those targeted approaches are going to have more positive outcomes because they speak to you as an individual or me as an individual, we have better approaches,” Morsching said. “The other thing that's super important about programs like this is it embeds that defendant, that person who made that mistake in the community so that if something should happen, they face a challenge in the future. Their response is not to come see me because I help them solve their problem in the past. They will now reach out to the community to help support them, so they're probably not going to get arrested again.”
They’ve received calls from state’s attorney’s offices and court systems across the country that are looking at different opportunities like Oyate Court provides.
“The heart of criminal justice has always been taking someone who's committed a right or wrong in a community and having that community embrace them and take care of them,” Roetzel said. “We’re just taking that, the real origin of criminal justice, and rooting it back into our community. It's a community response to criminal justice. So, we're just really embedding it in that Native American culture because it is very much a part of their culture.”