RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City's 52nd annual Community Cleanup Week is currently underway, with more than 1,300 volunteers taking part to clean up their neighborhoods and surrounding areas. Equipped with bright pink trash bags, the volunteers are assigned different areas to pick up litter along roads and in parks. Even members of the Rapid City Common Council are joining in, helping to clean up a section of Mount Rushmore Road. Council members Pat Jones and Greg Strommen stressed the importance of keeping the community clean and attractive for residents and visitors alike.
Jones said, "Rapid City is a beautiful community. And just like with cleaning up your home, it takes a little work every now and then to polish it up. And by getting out and taking out the trash first and things out, it makes the town more attractive for those who live here and our visitors. And if you keep things nice, they tend to stay nice. So it's important that we work hard on that."
There is still time to get involved and volunteer for the event by contacting the Rapid City Landfill by emailing Ria Hannon at ria.hannon@rcgov.org. With everyone pitching in, the Rapid City community will continue to look great.