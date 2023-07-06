The Wind Cave National Park has posted the following on its Facebook:
Due to continuing elevator issues, cave tours are suspended until further notice. Updates will be posted here and on social media as soon as they are available.
What can you do at Wind Cave if you're not going on a tour? Ranger Peelee's favorite activity is driving through the park photographing wildlife. "My favorite drive through the park is NPS 5 from the south end and take NPS 6 all the way up north. I always seem to have great luck photographing bison back there."
As a reminder, drones and other unmanned aircraft are illegal in Wind Cave National Park. Drones disturb wildlife and create hazards for other visitors. Consider bringing a camera with a lens ideal for distance photography instead.
And please remember, do not try to pet or take selfies with any of the wildlife you encounter.