RAPID CITY, S.D. - OneHeart, an organization that provides transitional housing and services to help people find counseling and even job training during their stay, is mainly designed to help adults. However, for some utilizing the facility, children may also be in the picture.
"Because the rooms they live in currently are just one open room, there isn't like separate bedrooms or anything to have children to go play in or to really store a lot of toys," explains OneHeart Care Coordinator Erin Rempfer. "So this space allows families with young children to have another space, a change of scenery, to come and explore different types of toys that maybe they can't have in their room currently."
The Early Learning Social Space is filled with toys that are appropriate for newborns through age 5, including books, blocks, mats, exercise equipment, and more. Rempfer also points out that the kids don't have access to digital toys when in the space. "There's no electronics in this space, which tends to be a common form of entertainment for that age group right now. So I think it's really important to have a space that allows the parents to truly be engaged with their child in a way that maybe they're not in any other time because it just removes the phones and the TVs and the other devices."
Plus, if a OneHeart parent expresses that they need help learning to play and bond with their child, OneHeart staff members can support and guide the parent through playtime. "What I would do is I would probably demonstrate, by playing with their child with them," explains OneHeart's on-site clinician Richelle Sims. "Just showing them how to do it and then observing them and making some comments, giving some positive feedback. Then they can feel good about what they're doing."
Often, parents at OneHeart may also be working to regain custody of children or achieve new goals as a family. The Early Learning Social Space can also serve as a secure and safe location for parents, kids, and outside agencies to visit and work together towards their child custody goals. "We also have a lot of families in reunification where they might come without their kiddos. So the space allows them to have room where DSS can come if it needs to be supervised," Rempfer adds.
For more information on OneHeart and the services they provide, click here.