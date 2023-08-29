LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. - A single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday, August 24 has left one person dead. The identity of the 59-year-old woman is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Based on preliminary details of the crash, a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Nemo Road when the motorcycle attempted to pass a road grader in a no passing zone near the intersection of Nemo Road and Job Corps Place. A car came around the corner going in the opposite direction while the motorcyclist was attempting the pass.
The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle, eventually coming to a halt behind the road grader, along the right edge of the road. The force of the impact caused her to be thrown from the motorcycle, resulting in severe, life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Rapid City Monument Health. She passed away from the injuries sustained in the crash on Monday night.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information so far is only preliminary.