LEAD, S.D. - One man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on July 19, five miles south of Lead on Highway 385.
Gavin Feeser, 21, of Spearfish was riding a motorcycle traveling north on the highway. He failed to negotiate a curve and laid the motorcycle on its side. Feeser became separated from the motorcycle and slid under a pickup that was traveling in the opposite direction. Feeser sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.