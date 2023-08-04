CUSTER, S.D. - One person has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, July 31, approximately 14 miles southeast of Custer. The incident involved a 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI motorcycle, and the driver, identified as a 65-year-old individual, was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road.
According to preliminary crash information, the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, leading to the motorcycle and the driver becoming separated. Both the driver and the motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.
The driver was immediately transported to Monument Health Rapid City via a Life Flight helicopter due to life-threatening injuries. The man died Thursday, August 4, due to their injuries. It has been reported that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been disclosed to the public pending notification of their family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. All details released so far are considered preliminary, and further updates may be provided as the investigation progresses.