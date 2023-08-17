STURGIS, S.D. - A fatal crash on Interstate 90 near mile marker 30 claimed the life of one individual in Sturgis. The identity of the victim is being withheld until their family members can be notified.
According to preliminary crash details, the incident involved a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer. The semi was traveling in the eastbound direction when it veered off the road and onto the median while crossing a bridge. The semi collided with the end of the bridge before toppling over into the median area. The fallen semi struck a stationary train positioned on the tracks below, resulting in the derailment of two train cars.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 70-year-old male, was rushed to Monument Health in Rapid City for treatment of life-threatening injuries; he was later pronounced deceased.
As a result of the incident, I-90 westbound had to be temporarily closed for approximately 20 minutes to facilitate emergency response efforts. Likewise, I-90 eastbound experienced closure for a duration of around two hours, allowing authorities to manage the aftermath of the crash.
The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is being conducted by South Dakota's Highway Patrol. It's important to note that all the information made available thus far is considered preliminary and subject to further clarification.