BOX ELDER, S.D. - A vehicle-pedestrian crash on Saturday night resulted in one person losing their life in Box Elder.
Authorities have refrained from disclosing the identities of those involved, as they await notification of their respective family members.
According to preliminary crash details, a 2009 Ford Fusion operated by a 27-year-old male was traveling eastbound in the left lane on US Hwy 1416. A 24-year-old male pedestrian walked out of the median and into the eastbound left lane of Hwy 1416, where the Fusion subsequently struck him.
The driver of the 2009 Ford Fusion sustained minor injuries but was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The 24-year-old male pedestrian was transported to Monument Health Rapid City with fatal injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash. All information disclosed thus far is of a preliminary nature and remains subject to further investigation.