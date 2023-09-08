STURGIS, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has concluded that a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was justified in shooting a man who fired a gun at the officer during an incident that occurred on August 9, 2023, in Sturgis. The suspect, Wyatt James Fluty, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter.
Attorney General Jackley stated, "This was a tense incident where the suspect, who had a criminal background involving violent behavior, fired a gun at the Trooper and then attempted to flee in the Trooper’s Patrol vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and a review of video footage from various sources indicate that the Trooper's use of lethal force was justified."
The incident unfolded on August 9, when a South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper, traveling east on Dickson Drive in Sturgis, identified Wyatt James Fluty walking southbound on Junction Avenue. Fluty was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case that occurred on July 27 in Wyoming and an armed robbery reported on August 7 in Pennington County. On August 8, Fluty had evaded a motorist assist stop conducted by the Highway Patrol in rural Meade County.
Upon identifying Fluty, the Trooper exited their vehicle, drew their firearm, and verbally engaged with Fluty. The suspect attempted to flee and ran into a ditch. The Trooper pursued Fluty and attempted to deploy their taser, but it was unsuccessful. Fluty then produced a handgun from his waistband and fired at the Trooper, who took evasive action to avoid being shot. Fluty continued to fire at the Trooper while they were on the ground.
Fluty proceeded to the Trooper's unsecured patrol vehicle, gaining access through the driver's side door. An off-duty Deputy from out of state, who witnessed the shooting from a nearby convenience store, rushed to the Trooper's aid. Both the Trooper and the off-duty Deputy fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Fluty.
The shooting ceased when Fluty surrendered his weapon. Life-saving measures were initiated on Fluty, and he was subsequently transported to the Sturgis hospital. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the incident.
Toxicology test results revealed the presence of methamphetamine in Fluty's system, while both the Trooper and the off-duty Deputy tested negative for drugs and alcohol.
The Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation expressed their gratitude to the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, the Sturgis Police Department, and the Meade County State’s Attorney for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation. The South Dakota Highway Patrol also cooperated fully with the inquiry.
Criminal charges are pending against Wyatt James Fluty, and it is important to note that he is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution. Further details about the incident can be found in the summary report, accessible below.