RAPID CITY, S.D. - Over the next couple of weeks, O’Harra Stadium will be closed to the public for maintenance. The stadium is undergoing maintenance and will be restriping the track from July 11-24. They are asking that community members do not use the field until the project is finished.
O’Harra Stadium Closed to Public for Maintenance
