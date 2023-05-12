RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City has been selected as one of five cities to be a part of NYU Furman Center's Housing Solutions Lab's 2023 Peer Cities Network.
This national program is for cities with populations between 50,000 and 500,000 to address housing needs by developing different solutions.
"We're focusing on lower income housing and what we can do to address the shortage of low income housing and prevent the displacement of low income residents just to keep housing affordable for people who are already living where they want to live," Laura Jones, housing and community development manager of Elevate Rapid City, said. "It's a lot of knowledge and experience from all over the country that we'll be able to tap into that we may otherwise not have been able to. So that's the most exciting part is we can find the money. That's not a problem. But the experience and the knowledge is not always easy to kind of identify and say, 'yeah, that's a good fit for us.'"
There was no cost for Rapid City to apply or participate. Representatives from the City of Rapid City, John T. Vucurevich Foundation, Black Hills Area Community Foundation and Elevate Rapid City are all part of the team.
"This was an opportunity. So we took it and we were gratefully awarded the opportunity. And from there, who knows where this may go. We may search for other opportunities to learn and grow. We also may be very helpful to the peer networks. We may be doing something that's helpful for them to learn from as well," Michelle Schuelke, community enrichment division manager of the City of Rapid City, said. "The goal is really to serve the community, and that may look like utilizing tools that we already have in the toolbox, but maybe utilizing them differently or potentially bringing on new tools that might be a policy change or really something new and innovative. So we are open and we are excited to learn what would be best for the community."
How the program will work
During the year-long networking program, the cities will learn from the Housing Solutions Lab and their partners about good practices for data collections and research or policy development. They will also work with the other peer cities across the country: Cheyenne, Wyoming; Skokie, Illinois; Jackson, Tennessee; and Olympia, Washington.
What the lab teaches
For the year, cities get to learn more about designing, implementing and evaluating local housing policies. The Housing Solutions Lab also offers technical assistance, providing relevant resources and connecting cities with other experts and/or other cities with similar issues or needs.
They help guide teams on how to use the lab's Housing Needs Assessment data tool or feedback on proposed policies, and also offer examples of the best practices in policy development and can connect cities to others that implemented similar policies. Teams will have opportunities to discuss potential research support and technical assistance during quarterly city team meetings with lab staff.
Developing projects
The projects will develop throughout the year through research, evaluating policies and data and connecting with the lab and peer cities.
Projects could be things like:
- Planning a day-long workshop to explore housing supply constraints that face affordable housing and market rate developers
- Creating a plan or process that uses city, state or federal funds to acquire and rehab properties for affordable housing development
- Looking into options and drafting proposals for a community land trust
- Creating an equitable property disposition process for city-owned land
- Pursuing data analysis to understand the displacement risks facing residents and exploring policy options to prevent displacements