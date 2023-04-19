Here's a fish tale for the record books!
A Tennessee man caught a monstrosity of a fish on April 13 on the Cherokee Reservoir in upper east Tennessee.
This is not only the largest paddlefish ever caught in Tennessee, it is the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.
The fish weighs in at 149 pounds, 19 pounds heavier than the previous record setting fish caught back in 1976.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed Tuesday that this paddlefish also known as a shovel bill catfish is officially the largest fish ever caught in Tennessee.