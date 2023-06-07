RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City election came to an end on Tuesday, June 6, resulting in Jason Salamun as mayor-elect.
The transition process between Mayor Steve Allender and Mayor-elect Jason Salamun began Wednesday, June 7.
"The city election is over, and we have a new mayor-elect and some new council members who will be coming on board as well. There's not a required or a well-documented transition process. It is up to the incumbent, such as myself and the mayor-elect, Mr. Salamun, to arrange times to meet and to kind of do this handoff behind the scenes. Then we can do that all through June and the first couple of days of July. And then about 10 minutes into the council meeting on July 3 is when we officially transition and Mr. Salamun becomes the mayor and I become retired." Said Mayor Allender.
Salamun looks forward to the transitional experience, gaining important knowledge as he goes.
"It's an interesting transition. I have to transition out of a role that I'm in right now, which is a lot of work, to be honest with you. I'm a real person with a real job who leads real people. And so, we transition out of that. We transition and here a lot of that will be obviously meeting with the existing mayor. I try to connect with the council, but also our department heads here and city staff to kind of get up to speed on more operational things." Salamun continues, "From a council perspective, you're in the legislative branch and you're looking at it from one angle. In the executive branch, you're looking at it from a different angle. And I think that learning how to change my role and my thinking from a legislator to an executive in terms of running the city will probably be an adjustment. I will ask for patience that I'm certain that I'm going to learn some things along the way. I'll probably mess up a meeting. I'll probably gavel the wrong time. There may be some adjustments for me to learn all the ins and outs, but the total transition, it will be a lot of work, no doubt about it. And once I'm in there, the transition is still happening. So, it'll just take work. It'll take a great team but I'm confident that we'll get the job done and I'm excited."
Mayor Allender says that Rapid City is in good hands with Salamun, "Mr. Salamun is the new mayor-elect and he'll be here for a four-year term. I think this means that Rapid City is in good hands. We have a lot to be hopeful for in the future and this type of change, although may be awkward, is really always good. I think Rapid City will benefit for it and I wish him the best and would remind the citizens that his success is all of our success. His failure will be all of our failures so let's work together to try to make it the best we can make it."