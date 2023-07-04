STURGIS, S.D.- Sturgis is often recognized as a bike town (bike, as in motorcycle), but it is also home to over 50 miles of single track, perfect for biking (mountain biking, that is).
The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land surrounding Sturgis is accessible from the town, and holds a variety of trails for hiking and biking. Views of Bear Butte, Sturgis, and the Black Hills and plains in the surrounding region make some challenging climbs worth the effort.
Or, if you're not up for a big climb, you can get the difficult part out of the way by driving up Vanocker Canyon, and starting at a location like Veteran's Peak. Trails for all experience levels can be found in the Sturgis Trail System. Generally, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands are home to more beginner-friendly trails, with more technical trails in the Black Hills National Forests (BHNF). "Some apps, Strava, Trailforks, are kind of two things where you can get different maps and trail systems, where you can follow yourself when you're on the trail so you don't get lost," explains Calvin Cammack, owner of Xtreme Dakota Bicycles. "We also do have some paper copies of trail systems that you can take with you."
Plus, accessibility is a large factor in the increasing popularity of the Sturgis Trail System. "Mostly anywhere in Sturgis, you can hit the trail system without driving to it, which is a very beneficial thing. It's kind of like a little hidden, hidden gem in the hills, for sure," Cammack adds.