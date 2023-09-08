RAPID CITY, S.D. - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has pledged her support to Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign. Noem claimed that the SD GOP invited all of the candidates currently campaigning for the 2024 Republican nomination to their Monumental Leaders event. Noem said that every other candidate turned down the opportunity except Donald Trump.
Trump stated that she fully endorses Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
After the introduction, Trump went on to speak for nearly two hours sharing his thoughts on various topics including his indictments, the border wall, China, current polls, and Joe Biden.
Watch the videos of the full speeches below: