RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, May 15, 2023, asphalt nighttime paving is scheduled to take place on North LaCrosse Street at the Interstate 90 (exit 59) interchange. This paving work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Traffic will be guided through the work zone with the use of flaggers. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the LaCrosse Street and I-90 vicinity.
This work is part of the of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street). The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Complete Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date of this Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project is June 2023.
Find complete project information at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.