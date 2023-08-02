RAPID CITY, S.D. – Career experts will tell you can't go wrong by choosing computer science. And three high school seniors who have taken that to heart are also sharing their knowledge and passion for coding with younger students.
According to online college-course provider Coursera, over 100,000 college degrees for computer science were awarded during the 2021-2022 academic year. And to help get kids interested in skills such as coding, some incoming high school seniors started their own coding camp
Through Youth and Family Services, 15 middle school students received hands-on training in computer coding through the NextGen Coding Camp
"What we wanted to do was to have them active in a way that would also allow for customization so everyone could do their own thing or make it how they wanted it," Activities Director Jhett Waltman said. "So for instance, we did a maze activity, so that would allow them to build their own maze, use their own characters and build it how exactly how they wanted it to be."
High school students Roman Slack, Jhett Waltman, and Quinn Hasse guided students throughout the duration of the event while teaching them to make their own games and websites. Tuesday's lessons revolved around the HTML language, as it is commonly used in a wide array of applications and websites.
"When these students are looking at websites like maybe YouTube or something, it has elements of HTML, so it is something they can relate to and it's something they can visualize, especially what we were doing where they were building their own website," founder Roman Slack said. "So HTML is kind of the perfect language where it is not too hard, but it can really help them visualize what they are doing and how the code affects it."
This camp is the first for the three high school students, and they hope this class encourages the participants to learn more.
"Dive right into it and feel free to teach yourself because not everyone is going to teach this stuff for you," Quinn Hasse said. "And taking initiative is really the first step here. And once you have learned the basics, it just skyrockets the knowledge after that."