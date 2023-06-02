ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – Col. Derek Oakley has been announced as the newest commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base to take control of the 28th Bomb Wing. Col. Oakley will be leading the largest B-1 bomber combat wing in the world.
Previously, Col. Oakley has served as a B-1 evaluator pilot and director of operations for the 34th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth from July 2009 to December 2012. He also served as the director of the B-21 Integration and System Management Office where he was responsible for liaising between the Air Force Global Strike Command and the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. After that he took the position as the commander of Ellworth's 28th Operations Group, a position he will hold until the transition.
Col. Oakley was commissioned out of the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School in May of 2000. In his career he has logged over 3,400 flight hours in the B-1B, T38, T-6 and T37 aircrafts. This includes 991 combat hours during Operation Enduring Freedom.