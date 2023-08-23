RAPID CITY, S.D. - On the corner of Catron Blvd. and Sheridan Lake Rd., the Rapid City Police Department Craig J. Tieszen Precinct opened several weeks ago.
The goal of a west-side precinct is reducing response times on the west and south sides of town. Rapid City is growing quickly, and for a police officer to respond to some areas further west from the downtown headquarters, it can take some time.
"Now, if you come out here to the west precinct and if you want to respond to some of those outlying areas of West Rapid, whether it be Canyon Lake Park or Red Rocks, that response time is pretty much cut in half, if not by more." Said Lieutenant Kelvin Masur of the Rapid City Police Department. He says that he is glad that the precinct is finally open for the community and that this building will serve many needs of the public.
The precinct will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., just like the downtown headquarters. If you want to file a report or have information to share, Lt. Masur says they are there to help.
The only thing the precinct does not have the ability to do is fulfill requests for copies of police or accident reports. Lt. Masur said that you will still need to go to the headquarters downtown to request those files.
The building was named after the Former Chief of Police for Rapid City, Craig J. Tieszen. Even after he retired, Tieszen still served the people of South Dakota by being on the State Legislature. Lt. Masur says that Tieszen was a great example of the police department's mission statement, “Community First, Service above Self, Integrity-Driven”.