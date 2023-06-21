RAPID CITY, S.D. - Neck Yoke Road will be undergoing construction beginning June 23 which will force the road to be closed for one week. The north entrance to the road that connects to South Highway 16 will remain inaccessible through June 30.
If you will be traveling to Hart Ranch, you will need to access Spring Creek Road on the east side via Highway 79. Motorists will be rerouted with detour signage once the project starts.
Shipwrecks Bar and Grill will remain accessible as the closure will begin beyond the entrance.
If you have any questions, please call the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.
