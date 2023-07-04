Independence Day marked a protest held in downtown Rapid City. Titled a "March Toward Justice" by the NDN Collective, demonstrators protested police violence and systemic racism.
A contingent of at least 100 community members started the march at east boulevard and Kansas City Street, stopping in front of the public safety building and unfurled a banner stating “No killer cops on stolen land.” They then stopped for a prayer and a circle dance, before continuing the march.
Tom Swift Bird, one of the demonstrators at the event, said, “Our children are overcriminalized, there’s a pipeline from the school to the prison system, and we’re here today to do something about it, to make our voices heard, about what we think about that.”
Swift Bird described the push for change in the rapid city community as a generational effort, a sentiment that was echoed throughout the march where calls for change were made by speakers and protesters.
Annie Bachand, liberty and justice for all, said “It’s time we do things differently. Let’s sit down and actually be lead by members of the indigenous community.”
Among the changes the protesters want to see:
The release of police and sheriff's office body-cam footage, third party investigations into police conduct, de-funding law enforcement, and reinvesting that money into community education programs, as well as the removal of police officers from schools.