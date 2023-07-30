PIEDMONT, S.D.– Human trafficking is the second-leading crime in the United States. Large events like the Super Bowl create the grounds for increased activity. And as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally prepares to draw large crowds to the Black Hills, one organization is looking to help spread awareness, prevent trafficking, and help survivors.
Founder Theresa Flores and her team of volunteers with The Soap Project have been to more than 10 Super Bowls and several large events across the country. The project, which stands for "Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution," distributes commonplace hygiene items like bars of soap to businesses in an effort to combat occurrences of human trafficking and help victims escape.
A survivor herself, Flores knows the dangerous situations children face and the difficulty in escaping. And with hundreds of thousands of visitors heading to Sturgis, she looks to continue her program's mission in the City of Riders. "When we go to an area for a big event, we are not saying that that event is bad or that the area is bad," she explained. "We are just saying that traffickers use that opportunity to make money. And so why can't we use that opportunity then to go and rescue and bring awareness to the issue?"
The bars of soap, makeup removers, and more are distributed in packets to hotels, motels, and campgrounds across the Black Hills area. On each item is the number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline, along with a poster featuring missing children in the area among the packet's contents.
Some of the key signs to look for in trafficked victims include disassociation, or someone looking lost and not knowing where they are, along with clothing unsuitable for the current environment or area. However, while many cases may involve girls in their early teens, Flores adds that boys are just as vulnerable. "This is the first time ever that we have put boys on our missing children's poster. There were quite a few from Rapid City, Pennington County area, and all over," she said. "At least 20 percent of all trafficking victims in our country are males. So it is really important that we not forget that. And we don't think it is just women or girls because it is everything."
Made possible through the Polaris Project, anyone calling the 24/7 hotline will be connected to a local organization for further help. And in the Black Hills area, Treasured Lives is one such organization dedicated to helping survivors from the very beginning. Created in part by Kelly Patterson, a survivor herself who was trafficked during a past rally, the organization is dedicated to helping victims from the very beginning. "Sometimes they come to us with no shoes on or no coat in the winter. So it is clothing, it is medication, it is seeing doctors," Patterson said. "Oftentimes they have got the court to deal with or a child, and there are diapers and gas and food. And really we just help with all of it– whatever has to happen. Often they come to us with no ID because the traffickers have taken all their IDs. We work with them through that process. We really just kind of try to do everything."
The number for the national hotline is 1(888)-373-7888. And if reporting a possible instance of trafficking, even calling 911 is also an acceptable option as many law enforcement officials are trained in dealing with such cases.