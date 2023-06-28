The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. appears to be causing millions of dollars in healthcare bills.
UBS analysts say pickleball accounts for about five to 10 percent of unexpected medical costs, adding up to about $377 million. One factor is that seniors tend to play the sport, and a 2021 study shows they account for the vast majority of related ER visits.
Common injuries include sprains, strains and fractures. UBS estimates the number of people who play pickleball could read 22 million this year.
