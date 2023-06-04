FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2015, photo, a honeybee works atop gift zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment of honeybees bound from California to Alaska died after an airline re-routed them through Atlanta, then left them to sit on the tarmac during hot weather. Delta Air Lines said Friday, April 29, 2022, it is making changes to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)