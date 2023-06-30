Mars has doughnuts? Well, it appears to have at least one — but not one any human would want to eat.
An image captured by the Mars rover Perseverance shows this mysterious doughnut-shaped rock on the red planet's surface. The Mars Perseverance rover launched in July 2020, NASA says it continues to explore the planet's 28-mile-wide Jezero Crater for signs of ancient microbial life.
The “doughnut” is one of the latest objects captured by the SuperCam remote micro-imager — one of the rover’s cameras helping scientists see what's on the planet's surface. Scientists have a few hypotheses as to where the rock came from.
They say it could be a meteorite or it could be a rock was brought to the area by a river channel.