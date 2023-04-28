Head Man Dancer Julius Not Afraid of Rocky Boy, Montana leads over a thousand dancers in the arena for the grand entry at the 40th anniversary of the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, April 28, 2023. The annual Gathering of Nations kicked off Friday with a colorful procession of Native American and Indigenous dancers from around the world moving to the beat of traditional drums as they fill an arena at the New Mexico state fairgrounds. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)