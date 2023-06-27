South Dakota will receive more than $207 million to make sure all residents have high-speed internet by the end of this decade.
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the $40 billion dollar investment comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law. Biden says the service needs to be affordable, because he believes internet access is now a necessity.
"And that's what today's announcement is all about," Biden said. "You know, what we're doing is, as I said, not unlike what Franklin Delano Roosevelt did. He brought electricity to nearly every American home and farm in our nation today, and I am making an equally historic investment to connect everyone in America, everyone in America, to high speed internet by an affordable high speed internet by 2030. It's the biggest investment in high speed internet ever."
Moderate democratic senator Joe Manchin was instrumental in getting the infrastructure legislation through Congress. He attended the president's speech Monday.