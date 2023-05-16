Snow Loader 5

It sure was a snowy year in Rapid City.

The National Weather Service Rapid City has released its 2022-2023 snowfall chart and you can see that Rapid City received the sixth most snow in history this year.

And a few cities hit all-time snow records this year, including Hot Springs.

This table lists locations that saw one of their Top 10 snowiest years on record in 2022-2023.

National Weather Service Snowfall 2022-2023

Check out how these awesome people measured the snowfall!

