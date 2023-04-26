RAPID CITY, S.D. - National Crime Victims' Rights Week is honored to raise awareness about the impact of crime on the community, families and individuals. In front of the Public Safety Building in Rapid City, officers and advocates wore colors and denim for a photo Wednesday as a part of the week.
Participants wore dark blue for child abuse, purple for domestic violence and teal for sexual assault.
Pennington County Sheriff's Office victim specialists work with a number of organizations from the Rapid City Police Department to Title IX Coordinators at local colleges.
With just two specialists, they served 422 victims in 2022.
- 75% of the victims were female
- 303 were between the ages of 19 and 59, while 76 were under 18 and 43 were over 60
- 47.9% of victims were Native American, 44.5% were Caucasian and 7.2% were Black/Asian/Hispanic
Q&A with Rebecca Elger, victim specialist of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office
What was the photo this morning?
"The photo this morning was really just to show support and solidarity for crime victims. This year's theme is survivor's voices, elevate, engage and just kind of let them affect change that way. So, this was just to show solidarity from all of our local partners and just to say, 'Hey, we support the victims.'"
Partnerships with other organizations
"So we partner with all of the law enforcement agencies. We had the fire department, DCI [Division of Criminal Investigation] was here. The Air Force base advocates were here. WAVI had advocates here as well as our local CAC [Child Advocacy Center], State's Attorney's Office. So all of these community and law enforcement agencies, we worked together to bring a wrap-around support for all of the victims of violent crime."
Why wear jeans today?
"So that's to symbolize Denim Day, which is the last Wednesday of every April. It is to bring awareness to victim blaming, especially sexual assault. It started in 1992. There was a court case in Italy where a gentleman was charged and convicted of sexual assault. That case was later overturned by the Italian court because of the tightness of the victim's jeans and deemed to be consensual. Therefore, the women in parliament wore jeans then the next day to parliament to protest and it's kind of carried forward since."
Victim specialist in Pennington County
"There's two of us with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and we work jointly out of the Criminal Investigations Division. So we also work with the Rapid City Police Department. We work with the victims of violent crimes that are assigned to cases with the detectives or the investigators. We also work in conjunction with some of the Title IX coordinators with the local colleges to help bring some materials or resources to victims that maybe don't want to report. Of course with our other community and local partners."
Impact you see with your job
"The impact that we see is just that because we can get in as advocates with law enforcement, we get into the scene earliest, right? We're there at the time of the crisis or shortly after, once the case is assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, then within 24, 48 hours, we're working with that trauma victim. We know statistically when you get resources and services to somebody within 24 to 48 hours, their cooperation level with prosecution goes sky high, more than 50%. But when we get services to victims, it also gives them some hope. They have somebody to turn to, to call and say, 'What's going on with my case? Where do I go to get housing? What do I do? I need some more food for my kids. Maybe I need more money on my phone card.' So we become that point of contact for them to just ask questions and say, 'I'm having a really bad day and I don't know what to do.'"
Have there been more cases because of more outreach or more crime?
"I think it's both. So our sexual assaults obviously went up last year. Some of our other violent crimes went down last year. But also because we're doing more outreach in the community, more public events like the Take Back the Night event that's going to happen on Friday out at the School of Mines. Just having that awareness to say we're here to answer questions and it's okay to come forward and talk to us. So I think that helps some that they know who we are and that we're available."
Are there victim disparities?
"So you can certainly take a look at our stats from last year. They're on our website, the Pennington County website, for our annual report. Last year, we had about 47% of our victims were Native American, about 45 were Caucasian. So we're seeing about that same number runs through. For the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, as far as race or gender, it really just depends upon who the victim of the crime is. Since we deal with the criminal side of it, places like WAVI and some of the community base are going to see a different breakdown because they don't require reporting as far as to law enforcement."
Why has there been an increase in victims?
"Some of that is because with having two of us on staff full time, we've started to work closely with the detectives and are picking up more of the violent crimes. And we're starting to work with more secondary victims. So when I say secondary victims, we're working with more of the victims who are maybe the families of the aggravated assault, maybe the witness at the motel to the homicide. So we're starting to pick up the folks that are traumatized but aren't necessarily the primary victim in the case."
How long have you been doing this?
"So I've been with the sheriff's department for six years. I've been in this position for a year. I've been working with crime victims for almost 30 years out of other states."
Why this job position is important?
"So I think it's really important to have system-based advocacy because our victims don't have a lot of representation. As a defendant, you get an attorney, you get a case manager, you get probation, parole, you get all of these things. The court's going to make sure that you get to the courtroom where you're supposed to be. The victims really don't have representation. [The] court system's very, very confusing. [The] criminal justice system's very, very confusing. So the advocates, both with my office and with the state's attorney's office, we can kind of help guide those folks through that system, help them understand what's happening, and then they don't feel forgotten."
Q&A with Lara Roetzel, PENN. CO. STATE'S ATTORNEY
Why this week is so impactful?
"National Crime Victims Week is a time to celebrate victims, right? All the great people that are doing the work, elevating victims, and also just to celebrate how far we've come in victims’ rights. We have a long way to go, but we have come so far. The theme this year is elevate, engage and effect change. And what a beautiful theme, because that's what we are doing with our work with victims. We're elevating their voices. We are effecting change and we are engaging them with the system. That's our goal. It's hard work, but it's important work."
How to promote the victims without exploiting them?
"So the criminal justice system has to be all about the defendant. It does. Their right. We don't ever want to convict an innocent person. What about all those victims of those crimes whose lives are forever changed and not just their lives, but their families, their places of employment, the systems they're involved with, our entire community? When one of us is victimized, the whole community is victimized. So what a wonderful week to just take a minute, reflect and really think about how is our system affecting victims and how can we help them navigate the system in a way that's trauma-informed, victim-centered and helps them come out more resilient and mitigate that trauma?"
Some things you're hoping to do as county state attorney for victim's rights
"One of the things I've talked a lot about is being victim-centered. It's so important that the state's attorney's office remember that when we engage with victims, we are impacting their lives. They need to be heard. They need to have things explained to them in a way that they understand. Our whole community needs to know what's happening in the state's attorney's office. Victims need to know what's happening with their cases, but the whole community needs to know how we're responding to crime. So, National Crime Victims Week is another opportunity to say, 'Look, our community is impacted by crime and here's how we're responding to it.'"
Encouraging people to come forward and report
"One of the reasons that those survivors are afraid to report is because the system has not been welcoming to them. That's part of what all of the people working with victims right now are really working hard on. We need to be a system that actively engages our victims and meets them where they're at. I really think that'll help with reporting. If you know that system is going to believe you, if you know that system is going to actively engage you in that process, if that system cares what you think about what happens in your case, that message gets out. This is a big community, but it's not that big. When the community knows and understands that their reports are going to be believed and acted on, and that even better yet, there's going to be accountability for that offender, it will encourage other people to come forward with their stories."
How state legislature plays a role in some things you want to see
"So the legislature was amazing this year. To have a bill that penetration without consent is rape. I mean, you can do the research. There's not a lot of states that have gone to that length of saying no. Any time a person does not consent, that's rape. Then when you look at the work that we did with the trauma-informed courtroom bill and what that will do to our young survivors, it's a game changer. For centuries, it will be a game changer. We still have a lot of work to do. We're just very blessed that we have a legislature that's willing to be victim-centered and really look at how laws are impacting victims. And yes, I'll have some ideas for next year."
Help after a case is closed
"When a case is closed and even with a perfect ending and accountability for the offender, that case is never over for that victim. That's where it becomes really important that we have community partners. You saw a lot of people from WAVI here today. The South Dakota Network is doing great work. There's a lot of community activist groups that are supporting, BMS, LSS, [and] counseling organizations that are supporting victims on their journey, because that's just the beginning of a path for victims when their case closes, the path to healing is much longer, and that's where we really need to pull in our partners and work together."
Training for officers when they come into contact with rape or sexual assault victims
"So much training and always the need for more training and a real understanding that different victims will respond differently to certain people and we need to be open and responsive. That's part of engaging victims. A survivor might want to talk to another woman. They might prefer to talk to a man. That's part of meeting victims where they're at. Law enforcement is trained in that and is very respectful of that. Even on the prosecution side, we're mindful of that. I might not be the right prosecutor for every survivor. There's nothing wrong with switching out and saying, 'This person might be a better fit for you.' That's engagement."