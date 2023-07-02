NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has produced perhaps the most spectacular image of Saturn ever captured.
This is the first near-infrared observation of the planet, detailing the planet's ring system, with three of its moons clearly visible.
As astronomers study the images, it's possible they may detect some undiscovered moons.
The data could also help scientists put together a more complete picture of the current system of saturn.
They may also learn more about the ringed-planet's distant past.