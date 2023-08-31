RAPID CITY, S.D. - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.
NARCAN, often used by paramedics and hospitals to stop and prevent an opioid overdose, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration to be sold over the counter. This was in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.
"NARCAN is an opioid antagonist, and what it basically does is block our receptors from being able to accept the opioids onto them. And it helps keep our central nervous system working as best as it can." Said Division Chief Brent Long of the Emergency Medical Services Operations for the Rapid City Fire Department.
Division Chief Long says that NARCAN being available to the public is quite beneficial. "Usually when the public thinks about somebody in need of NARCAN, we're always thinking about the person who is possibly abusing some form of medication, but it's not necessarily the case,” he says. “We use this on occasion for people who are prescribed this medication from their doctor, and sometimes they just forget that they've already taken it. Sometimes they double up dosages and, you know, accidents can happen.”
Division Chief Long recommends if you have a loved one or you are using opioids keep a supply of NARCAN on hand just in case an accident occurs.
Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer of NARCAN, says the medicine will have a suggested retail price of $45 per carton. Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray, and it will be available at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, and local pharmacies.