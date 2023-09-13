CENYENNE CROSSING, S.D. - A Lyman, Nebraska man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night, 3 miles south of Cheyenne Crossing. Terry Hill, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.
Preliminary crash details reveal that a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing a 2013 Polaris Razor, which was inoperable at the time. Occupying the 925cc were a 30-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old male passenger. In the Razor, Terry Hill was in the driver's seat and 26-year-old Nathaniel Hill was in the passenger seat.
As the 925cc and the Razor negotiated a left curve, the Razor veered off the road to the right, colliding with a tree. The impact caused the Razor to overturn and come to rest on its passenger side.
The passenger, Nathaniel Hill, was transported to Monument Health Rapid City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Terry Hill nor Nathaniel Hill were wearing helmets.
Both occupants of the 2021 Polaris 925cc, 30-year-old Tyler Hill (driver) and 30-year-old Trevor McKiney (passenger), escaped the crash without injury.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash. It's important to note that all information disclosed thus far is considered preliminary and remains subject to further investigation.