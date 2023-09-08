CUSTER, S.D. - The two individuals who died in a fatal two-vehicle moped on car crash in Custer, have been identified.
The driver Michael Congrover, 67, and passenger Donna Champeau, 74, were killed in the crash. Both were from Wisconsin and both were wearing helmets.
According to preliminary crash details, a 2017 Subaru Outback was stopped at the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. Highway 16A in Custer, South Dakota, following a stop sign. Simultaneously, a 2022 Genuine Scooter Company Buddy moped was traveling eastbound on U.S. 16A, approaching Washington Street.
The Subaru Outback pulled in front of the moped, resulting in a collision. The moped struck the front driver's side of the Outback, causing the moped's driver and passenger to be separated from their vehicle.
The driver of the 2017 Outback, was uninjured as she was wearing a seatbelt.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident. All information provided at this stage is preliminary and subject to further investigation.