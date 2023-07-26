KADOKA, S.D. - A Sioux Falls man died in a two-car crash on Saturday evening, which occurred about 18 miles west of Kadoka, South Dakota. Preliminary reports indicate that a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was driving in the wrong direction, heading west in the eastbound lane of I-90. At around 9:39 p.m., the Hyundai collided head-on with a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country, which was traveling east in the correct lane near mile marker 134.
The driver of the Hyundai, 31-year-old Samuel Vining, sustained fatal injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The two occupants of the Chrysler, 24-year-old Isaac Thompson of Stevens Point, WI, and 22-year-old Mahra Wick of Gile, WI sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were each transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The accident led to the closure of I-90 at mile marker 131 for about two hours, with traffic being rerouted until the interstate reopened. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.