RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (SDDPS) has released the names of the individuals involved in the fatal crash that occurred on Friday, June 14 near Box Elder.
David Burris, 80, of Rapid City sustained fatal injuries and had been driving the vehicle. The passenger, Karleen Burris, 75 sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to the SDDPS, "Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I 90 and began to exit to travel into Box Elder. The car left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and traveled through the ditch finally coming to rest in a small creek."
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.