RAPID CITY, S.D. - A fatal two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Rapid City woman early Sunday morning. Lexi Hagen, 27 of Rapid City, sustained fatal injuries.
Preliminary crash information reveals that a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on Haines Avenue toward Patton Street. The Jetta was reportedly speeding with its headlights off and collided with a marked Rapid City Police Department Dodge Durango, which was making a left turn into a parking lot.
The Jetta's driver, Seth Keim, 26, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City. Neither Keim nor Hagen were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the RCPD Dodge Durango patrol car sustained minor injuries.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash, and all information released at this stage is considered preliminary and subject to further verification.