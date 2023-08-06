TRIPP COUNTY, S.D.- An Ainsworth, NE. man has been identified as the person who died Thursday, August 3, in a one-motorcycle crash 20 miles south of Colome, S.D.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2002 Honda GL1800 motorcycle appears to have driven off the road while attempting to go around a curve near mile marker 1 on U.S. 183.
After leaving the road, the Honda rolled several times, and the driver became separated from the motorcycle.
The driver, Gary Jones, age 70, sustained fatal injuries.
He was wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.